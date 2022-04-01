news, latest-news,

Warrnambool's foreshore will have an Easter carnival atmosphere for the second year in a row with rides set to return for the holidays. With lockdowns and borders across the country slammed shut for much of 2021, the carnival last year chose to run over Easter as well as summer - a one-off event. But it was so successful they have decided to do it again this year. "It was really well received," the carnival's Trent Goodall said. And to bring something different to Lady bay, Mr Goodall said they would bring the fast-spinning Scorpion ride to the city's foreshore for the first time. He said they had hoped to bring fireworks down as well, but that was a "no go". Other rides include the Dodgem Cars, a Ferris Wheel, the Cha Cha, Music Trip and the 80s style Zipper ride. "It's not the same as the carnival we have at Christmas. We've got the tradition that for the past 40 years of bringing something at Christmas time, we wanted this to be different," Mr Goodall said. The pandemic lockdowns had taken a massive toll on the family-run business, but Mr Goodall said he was hoping things would better this year. "It feels different this year," he said.

