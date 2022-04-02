news, latest-news, sport, football

WELCOME to The Standard's live blog from the WDFNL's opening round. Reporter Nick Creely will be on the sidelines in what will be a special day of sporting action across the region as teams dust off the pre-season cobwebs and getting the season started. Panmure's clash with Kolora-Noorat looms as the perfect opening-round blockbuster, with Chris Bant and Nick Bourke's respective sides out with a point to prove while Allansford and Old Collegians are set to excite with young teams from Davidson Oval. South Rovers and Russells Creek do battle in what will be a fascinating contest, Nirranda hosts Dennington and Merrivale travels out to take on Timboon Demons. You can follow the live blog here:

