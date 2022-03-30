news, latest-news,

Health Minister Martin Foley has suggested a joint state and federal partnership might be the way to get Warrnambool's proposed alcohol and drug residential rehab centre off the ground. Visiting Portland on Wednesday, The Standard asked Mr Foley if the state government planned to fund the proposed Lookout centre in May's state budget. "Can I use this opportunity to thank The Lookout project, it's one that I'm very familiar with," Mr Foley said. "I know that when it comes to alcohol and drug rehabilitation, whether it be in the community, residential rehabilitation services, or clinical services, this is a government like no other that has funded those arrangements. "We have more than doubled over the course of the last few years, the number of residential rehabilitation drug and alcohol beds, and those have been overwhelmingly the majority of them in the regions. "I look forward to continuing those discussions not just here in the south-west but across regional and rural Victoria. It's a significant issue here in the south-west and I look forward to all levels of government continuing to have those conversations about how we can support the further expansion of residential rehabilitation and community rehabilitation services." He cited an example in far-east Gippsland where a partnership between local communities, state and federal governments had delivered a successful rehab centre. Mr Foley said he was disappointed the federal government had not funded the project in this week's budget. Western Regional Drug & Alcohol Centre director Geoff Soma said he would welcome suppoprt from all levels of government. "We've been working on this project almost five years now and it has overwhelming community support, we have raised over $640,000 to date, have a planning permit, it's ready to go," he said. "We believe The Lookout is badly needed in this part of the region to support clients and families." He said he looked forward to further talks with Wannon MP Dan Tehan and Mr Foley.

