Concerns remain over lack of rehab services in south-west Victoria

news, latest-news,

CONCERNS remain around the lack of drug and alcohol rehabilitation options for south-west residents. Western Regional Drug & Alcohol Centre director Geoff Soma said he was worried neither the state or federal government appeared to have any plans to fund Warrnambool's proposed residential rehabilitation facility. "We've been working on this project almost five years now and it has overwhelming community support, we have raised over $640,000 to date, have a planning permit, it's ready to go," he said. "You ask the federal minister and they say it's an issue for the state, you ask the state and they'll say it's a federal issue. "We believe it's a responsibility of government in general to fund The Lookout. "We believe The Lookout is badly needed in this part of the region to support clients and families." He said he looked forward to further discussions with Wannon MP Dan Tehan and state Health Minister Martin Foley. During a visit to Portland on Wednesday Mr Foley said he was disappointed the federal government had not funded the project. "Can I use this opportunity to thank The Lookout project, it's one that I'm very familiar with," Mr Foley said. "I know that when it comes to alcohol and drug rehabilitation, whether it be in the community, residential rehabilitation services, or clinical services, this is a government like no other that has funded those arrangements. "We have more than doubled over the course of the last few years, the number of residential rehabilitation drug and alcohol beds, and those have been overwhelmingly the majority of them in the regions because firstly they get a bit of their therapeutic outcome, and secondly, you get a better outcome for your investments. "I look forward to continuing those discussions not just here in the south-west but across regional and rural Victoria. "It's a significant issue here in the south-west and I look forward to all levels of government continuing to have those conversations about how we can support the further expansion of residential rehabilitation and community rehabilitation services." READ MORE: Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/Kyra.Gillespie/749ade65-6d4e-4578-bc3c-e8dfef2a27df.jpg/r0_114_4530_2673_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg