A set of core values will help shape the path South Warrnambool's women's football team takes this year. Under the fresh tutelage of experienced female football coach John Marshall, the Roosters are out to redefine how women's football is played in the south-west. Leading from the front is newly-appointed captain Erin Gordon, who is excited at the prospect of bringing the team together after two years of COVID-19 interruptions. "It's a huge honour, particularly since we've got so many players in our team just as worthy," Gordon said. "John's brought with him some really brilliant ideas, centring the team around our core values and getting us to establish what those are and really solidifying the team as an unit this year." Among the group is first-year player Michaela Leris, who is embarking on the sport with a background in basketball. "This is the first year I didn't play (basketball) and didn't have a coach saying I'd get injured so I thought I'd go for it," the 23-year-old laughed. "Everyone was so welcoming and I just loved the environment, so supportive. I thought, 'this is definitely something I want to be a part of." Leris said she was enjoying learning new skills, and was confident in the direction the team was headed under its current leadership. "We just saw (our chosen) values in Erin, not just a once off, not just on the field, in everything and everyway she practices," she said. "I'm really confident in her ability to lead and bring others up with her. "And John, he has such a wealth of knowledge and experience, and is so passionate. We're trying to absorb it as quickly as possible." The Roosters reached the grand final in 2021 with a 6-1 record though it ultimately failed to go ahead due to COVID-19 restrictions. The squad will begin anew when it hits the road to face Stawell in its season-opener on Sunday. "It's going to be a really exciting year," Gordon said. "We've had a lot of new players come in, a few come up from juniors, so again it just shifts the dynamics and brings a whole new set of skills. "But we really have a focus on learning from each other no matter your experience." The general practitioner is expecting plenty of first match jitters but is confident the team will quickly find its groove. "I think there is that natural inclinations to have those first match nerves," Gordon said. "But John has instilled in us, as long as we go out and individually try the best we can, as a team we will see the results." Leris believes the hours of training at Friendlies' Society Park would put the Roosters in good stead come Sunday. "I think our main thing is our progress, and just putting everything we've practiced together into a game would be amazing," she said. "I think even just with the one percenters, I really do think we can really come up against anyone." The match starts from 12.30pm at North Park, Stawell.

