A Port Fairy business has taken out another award at the Melbourne International Flower and Garden Show. Bamstone won best in construction and a silver medal at the show on Wednesday. The award-winning exhibition was created through a partnership between Bamstone and Melbourne landscape designer Mark Browning. The exhibit, titled Aud, is in memory of Mr Browning's late mother Audrey who died with Alzheimer's disease four years ago. Bamstone's Michael Steel said the garden was initially built two years ago but the awards were put on hold due to the coronavirus pandemic. "It was a 10-day build and a lot of hard work was put into it," he said. "The best construction award is very highly sought after and the silver gilt means it was built to a high standard. "We're thrilled. This was a collaborative effort with a great team of designers, builders and suppliers getting together to build on this world heritage site at the Carlton Gardens." Mr Steel said it was an honour to be recognised for the garden, which had sentimental value. "The garden was built in memory of our designer's mother, Aud, who had Alzheimer's disease and so that will also be our charity of choice," he said. "We've won several shows with Mark over the years, including best in shows on several occasions and a silver gilt at the Chelsea Flower Show." Mr Steel's son Sam said it was great to be back at the event after a two-year hiatus. "The show is a great event to be a part of in Melbourne and in Victoria," he said. "There was a really warm feeling across the whole festival, and not just with those we were working with but everyone who takes part in the enjoyable event." The Melbourne International Flower and Garden runs until Sunday. It is held in the Royal Exhibition Building and Carlton Gardens.

