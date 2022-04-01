news, latest-news,

Hamilton's Wayne Dennert has been committed to stand trial after pleading not guilty to assaulting a man at the city's caravan park. The 54-year-old man appeared in Warrnambool Magistrates Court this week for a committal hearing. He is charged over the alleged assault of a 42-year-old Hamilton man at the Shakespeare Caravan Park on April 24 last year. Hamilton police responded to a report of an attempted break-in to Mr Dennert's caravan on the night of the incident, the court was told. Hamilton police Sergeant Pamela Nix confirmed police attended the caravan park after receiving a call from the accused about 8pm. "He said there was a group of people who he thought were trying to get in," she said. The sergeant said the body-worn camera she was wearing on the night of the alleged offending had not been activated during her interviews, conceding it was an oversight. But other officers in attendance were wearing cameras that were operational, she confirmed. The court was told a witness heard the accused say: "he was breaking into my caravan and I was f****** fixing him up". Sergeant Nix said the victim had been found partially under the accused's caravan, directly under a window that was open when police arrived. Witnesses to the allegedly assault described the scene as chaotic - involving blood, the sound of 40 thumps and a man swinging a metal bar "over and over". Witness Ryan Farley said he was staying at the park with his family on the night of the alleged offending when they were approached by the victim, who appeared intoxicated. He said the man could barely stand up but spoke for about half-an-hour before walking off. Mr Farley said he then heard about 40 "thumps" as a man in the distance began swinging a metal object "over and over" at the victim. "It sounded like hitting concrete with a bat," he said. "There was (a thump) probably every second." Mr Farley said as he and other witnesses ran to help the victim, the accused man stopped and ran around the back of a caravan. He said witnesses were trying to keep the victim breathing, while making sure the accused man didn't run away. The court heard there was a lot of blood on the ground. Dr Marc Schnekenburger told the court a number of the victim's injuries were consistent with blunt force trauma. He said the victim's blood alcohol limit was in the order of .25 when he arrived at the Alfred Hospital. Shakespeare Caravan Park owner Warren Porter said he attended at sites 29 and 30 and saw a "young bloke" on his knees with someone's head in his lap. "It was a bit of a messy situation," he said. Mr Porter said he wiped blood away from the victim's eye as he lay on the ground. He said in the hours before the alleged assault, the victim and a female were asked to remove their dogs from the park as they were acting "very aggressive". Mr Porter said they then proceeded to drink alcohol for the remainder of the day. He told the court he provided emergency accommodation for vulnerable people in the Hamilton region. Mr Dennert pleaded not guilty to the charges and will face a directions hearing in the Melbourne County Court at 9am on April 28.

