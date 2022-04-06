Charity ride honouring youngster with south-west links to pass through Warrnambool

news, latest-news,

A charity ride started by a former south-west woman will include Warrnambool on its list of stops this weekend. Live for Lily was launched by Aaron and Sianne Hester in April 2016 in honour of their late daughter Lily. She was diagnosed with an extremely rare liver cancer at age 8 in July 2013. Sadly, after a brave battle, Lily passed away on August 11, 2014. The couple decided to start the Live for Lily foundation to help other families going through what they did. Sadly, Mrs Hester passed away on May 30, 2016. Since then, Mr Hester and his two boys Oliver, 15, and Archer, 12, have continued to carry the torch for their late sister. Mrs Hester grew up in the south-west and has family members who still live in the area. For the first time this year Oliver will take part in the seven day charity ride, which begins in Melbourne and includes stops in Apollo Bay, Warrnambool, Halls Gap, Penola, Robe, Meningie and Tanunda. Mr Hester said the ride would begin on Saturday, April 9. He said Oliver had been training hard for the gruelling ride, in which 30 people would take part. Mr Hester said he was very proud of his two sons for their dedication to their sister's legacy. "I'm most proud that despite life throwing many obstacles in their way, they have remained positive, loving, kind and happy and still embraced life," he said. "That's how the name Live for Lily initially came about. "Lily can't live life with us, so we'll do it for her and every other child that has lost their life, but remain committed to never forgetting them or the gift that we have that they never got." Mr Hester said Oliver had been putting in the hard yards to get ready for the event. "I am proud of his commitment and work ethic," he said. "He has never complained about getting up at 5am most mornings of the week and riding for two hours before school, mostly now in the dark and just getting it done. "He also gets his school work done, works at McDonalds and plays basketball." Mr Hester said it was devastating that three Australian children died from cancer each week. He said the goal was to raise $200,000 to help cure childhood cancer. Mr Hester said riders were well on the way to achieving that. You can donate to help them reach their goal here.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/379mw9XPZ7UFRqmwjWhGKkr/f502bea7-d2d2-4011-baf0-d098fb61b0c5.JPG/r0_265_4032_2543_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg