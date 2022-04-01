news, latest-news,

CAPTAINCY sits comfortably with Josh Bourke. The Warrnambool Rangers leader - one of the most experienced players on the list - wants to help develop the club's next generation of Ballarat and District Soccer Association competitors, starting with its round one away fixture against Maryborough on Sunday. "It is quite a young side. I am 27 which doesn't make me super old but I'm definitely a lot older than a lot of the lads there and have played for five different clubs now, so I think having a little bit of experience helps," he said. "I enjoy helping them as much as I can. I like getting around the young lads and they keep me motivated to keep playing and keep me fired up." Bourke said the Rangers had assembled a strong team and were eager to re-establish themselves as a pace-setter. They were undefeated after 10 matches in 2021 before the season was cut short due to coronavirus lockdowns across Victoria. Listen to this week's episode of The Main Break podcast: "The way things are going I am feeling pretty confident we'll most likely finish the season this year," Bourke said. "Last year was a shame, really, especially with the way we were tracking. I think they actually handed up the league but it was obviously a bit hollow without actually playing Sebas. "We have some unfinished business this year." Bourke, who can be flung all over the park and enjoys playing midfield, said numbers on the track were encouraging and players would be challenged for spots. Personally, he "can't wait to get out there and have a kick". "I think our pre-season was pretty good. We played a tournament a few weeks ago against Corangamite and Colac and won all of those," he said. "In terms of myself, I try and keep fit and active during the off-season." Off the pitch, he's keeping busy too as an apprentice arborist in Koroit. "I love it. I work with a pretty sweet crew," Bourke said. "I just like being outside all day. It can be full-on and super hard work but it keeps you on your toes which makes the day go quick and I like that." Have you signed up to The Standard's daily newsletter and breaking news emails? You can register below and make sure you are up to date with everything that's happening in the south-west.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/justine.mc%40fairfaxmedia.com.au/8be067d1-1439-495b-ba95-cb86e3677c84.jpg/r0_244_4808_2961_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg