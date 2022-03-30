news, latest-news, sport, football, warrnambool, allansford

As Allansford coach Tim Nowell prepares for a season opening clash against Old Collegians on Saturday, there is two fundamental values at the core of his team this season. Competitiveness first and foremost is at the top of the agenda for the Warrnambool and District league club, as the Cats prepare to wheel out a youthful and enthusiastic senior side at Davidson Oval. "How you train on a Tuesday and a Thursday is how you'll go on a Saturday, so we're trying to encourage that hard football and fast flowing football," he told The Standard. "I said it to the guys, we've got to turn up every Saturday and be competitive, that's what I ask of my group." Fitness and running out matches is another area of focus, with Newell highlighting the critical importance of it in the makeup of a successful football side. "Fitness is critically important for sure, and one of the things (last year) that lacked a little bit was fitness and that's something I've taken on board when I took over," he said. "I put it to the group that there would be a lot of running (in pre-season) and ball work. We started with six to eight kilometres at training and now we've gradually built that to 10 to 12 kilometres a night because our game style requires it. "We want them fit, and a few guys who have signed up with us late are probably catching up a bit and are not there yet but they'll get there. We've put a lot of focus on our fitness." Nowell said the nature of the season and the impacts of COVID-19 ensured the competition would be relatively even, but remained focused on what's at hand - a strong showing in round one against the Warriors. "How do I gauge the competition? Panmure will be strong, Kolora and Noorat are always strong around here, and the in town clubs are strong but for me as a coach, I know each game will be tough," he said. "We come up against Old Collegians this week, they're a young side, we're a young side, so it will be one hell of a game and that's how we've got to turn up..ready for battle. "If you play your best game of footy and you're disciplined the results will speak for themselves. "We've got a fair bit of youth and a good mixture but we'll be younger than what we have in the past."

