A range of stolen property, including fishing gear, has been recovered after a police raid at a Cramer Street unit in Warrnambool. Detective Sergeant Andrew Raven, of the Warrnambool police crime investigation unit, said officers executed a warrant at the unit about 8.30am Monday. Stolen property was recovered including a range of Makita power tools, fishing gear, telescopic equipment and thousands of dollars in cash. He said police believed some of the property was stolen during burglaries at a Jamieson Street address the previous Saturday night and from Wilson Street on Sunday. "Some of the property has been returned to its owners, but there is fishing equipment that we don't know who owns," he said. "We are requesting that anyone who has had fishing equipment stolen contact us and claim the items. "On Tuesday afternoon plain clothes detectives arrested a 38-year-old Warrnambool man. "He has been charged with multiple counts of burglary and theft and been bailed to appear in the Warrnambool Magistrates Court during July."

