A designated ambulance bay for patients with low mobility in Terang has been quickly restored after a petition against its abrupt removal received more than 20 signatures from the local community. Southwest Ultrasound owner Julie Noonan wrote to Corangamite Shire Council after a designated patient drop-off area which the community had wanted for over three years was removed after just two months. Ms Noonan said markings were cleared during recent works to re-pave High Street and was done so without notice or a suggested alternative. "It took us about three years of petitioning to get the ambulance bay and we finally got it and it was working fine, but then when the road was re-surfaced they didn't put the lines back down," Ms Noonan said. "They said they had complaints from local businesses and they wouldn't be re-instating it. So we went around and had a chat with the local businesses and there wasn't anyone complaining about it apart from one. "Everybody else was really supportive of the park." Some of those businesses included Terang Newsagency, Fraz Family Pharmacy and Terang Country Bakery. IN OTHER NEWS Ms Noonan said the designated area was essential for patient safety. "One of the local businesses had also written a letter because they had seen on three occasions where the ambulance had to park across the road on the highway and then bring the trolley across," she said. "There was one time when there was a log truck which had to come through and was tooting. It's just really dangerous. "We also get a lot of people from aged care or disability facilities where patients have little or no mobility - last week I had an elderly gentleman who brought his wife in from the hospital and she wasn't ambulant at all. "We had to go out there with the wheelchair and wheel her in, he parked right up the front and he actually had to ask someone to move so he could park there." Corangamite Shire Council manager of assets and planning John Kelly said the council had re-instated the bay after consultation with local businesses. "Regional Roads Victoria had recently resurfaced the High Street eastbound carriageway which resulted in all parking line marking being removed," Mr Kelly said. "Following further discussion with the other shop owners council is now re-instating the yellow line marking in the parking bay and installing supporting signage for ambulance use of the bay. He said the council had previously supported and worked with Southwest Ultrasound on the original installation. "The ultrasound business had been established without having infrastructure in place for patient drop off to the business," Mr Kelly said. "Provision was subsequently made in the 2021-2022 council budget for constructing a concrete ramp to enable a patient trolley to have direct access to the High Street footpath from an ambulance. "This ramp in the footpath was constructed late last year in conjunction with establishing yellow hashed marking in the adjacent parking bay for ambulances. "Concerns had since been raised by other shop owners on having an exclusive bay for ambulances. This prompted a review of likely signage for the bay."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/134792786/a4fc9cb3-8e97-416b-909c-48ed97cc05c7.jpg/r0_249_4907_3021_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg