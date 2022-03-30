news, latest-news,

RUNNING never used to be Damien McCorkell's forte. But the tough midfielder, who will front up for Warrnambool in its season-opener against Portland at Reid Oval on Saturday, has had a change of heart. McCorkell, a police officer, started to enjoy cardio activity while at the Victoria Police academy in Glen Waverley. The 30-year-old, who most recently pulled on navy blue in 2019, hopes the improved fitness base helps his return to footy. "I had a bit of a base coming in. I'm not hating running for the first time," he laughed. "They try to keep you pretty fit (at Victoria Police). Especially at the academy, but coming out too. "They sort of give you a program to keep up and try to stick to it. Obviously you don't want to be too heavy running around in all the gear and that." McCorkell believes the Blues will be competitive in Ben Parkinson's second season as coach, starting on Saturday. "We're definitely pretty confident we can play finals, top five and that," he said. "Top three would be beautiful, as long as we play some good footy early on and go from there. "We've got a couple of good teams early on so it'll be good. We've got Portland, I think we've got Hamilton in round two so a couple of early wins would be handy." MORE SPORT: McCorkell will slot into a midfield rotation jam-packed with talent. "You've got Jye (Turland), he won the Maskell Medal in the last season I played here," he said. "You've got Jackson Bell and Thomas Ludeman too and obviously the guys like (Mitchell Bidmade) and he'd be one of the best in the comp now I reckon. "He seems to be one of the best and he's just strong. We've obviously lost Austin Steere but you get Paddy Anderson coming in and he can go forward as well as through the middle. "We've got Otto Opperman back too. We've probably got 12 guys who can run through that midfield which is pretty handy." Slotting back in after two COVID-19-interrupted seasons has been seamless. "I sort of know most of the boys, which is good. We've got some young boys and there's a few of my cousins still here too," McCorkell said. "I haven't played with Jason (Rowan) for a while - he was playing at Merrivale the last time I was playing so it's good to have him back. "There's a good young group of guys coming through really." McCorkell joked he'd struggle to cover the newly-renovated Reid Oval's vast expanses. "I don't move very well," he laughed. "But it's looking good and it's exciting."

