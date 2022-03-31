news, latest-news,

Travellers may be disappointed to find popular Great Ocean Road destination The Arch is closed until further notice due to a large crack in the concrete walking path. The site was closed immediately after local crews inspected the viewing platform on February 15 and Parks Victoria District Manager Dale Antonysen said the decision was made to keep the public safe. "Parks Victoria staff have inspected The Arch and found a large crack in the concrete path that requires further investigation," Mr Antonysen said. "Given the potential risk to the public The Arch has been closed until further notice. "Parks Victoria will determine what works need to done following a detailed inspection by geotechnical experts." It comes as international tourists begin to trickle back into nearby towns including Port Campbell.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/134792786/a5a2c2de-802e-4c99-8047-d0e26ffeb060.jpg/r0_278_5472_3370_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg