news, latest-news,

UPDATE, Wednesday, 11.30am: Police are trying to identify the driver of a silver Holden Commodore SS ute which was forced off the road after trying to overtake another vehicle east of Grassmere Junction. Detective Sergeant Andrew Raven, of the Warrnambool police crime investigation unit, said the ute went off the Hopkins Highway a couple of kilometres east of Grassmere Junction about 6.30am Wednesday. He said the ute was heading west towards Warrnambool when the driver attempted to overtake another vehicle and met oncoming traffic. "The driver has been forced to take evasive action when attempting to overtake a vehicle and being confronted by another vehicle coming the other way. "A man described as Caucasianman with a ponytail was seen leaving the area. There was a substantial amount of cash, a couple of thousand dollars, found in the ute. "There was also motorbike equipment, including boots, helmets and other items, in tool boxes in the rear tray. "They were thrown from the tray in the collision." Detective Sergeant Raven said the ute was fitted with West Australian number plates which were being checked to see if they were valid. "We are trying to identify the driver. If anyone saw the silver Holden SS ute heading towards Warrnambool, or has footage of the ute being driven erratically before the incident, we would be very keen to hear from them," he said. Anyone with information is requested to contact the Warrnambool police CIU on 5560 1153 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000. At 9.35am: A single-vehicle collision on the Hopkins Highway east of Grassmere Junction caused a power outage for some local residents. A police spokesman said the accident happened at 6.30am Wednesday and a man described as Caucasian with a ponytail left the crash scene. Cash and other items were found in and near the vehicle. Police investigations are continuing. More to come. Earlier: Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding a single-vehicle accident between hills just east of Grassmere Junction. It's understood that there is a vehicle off the Hopkins Highway, but according to the emergency.vic website the crash site is safe. It's understood that the single-vehicle collision involves stolen property and Warrnambool police crime investigation unit detectives are on the way to the scrash scene. More to come. IN OTHER NEWS Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content: Now just one tap with our new app: Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with The Standard:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/4MhkJ8SfhCqb4cUfcgRRmJ/86308a01-4a21-48a8-ad67-6b563329ce60.jpg/r0_399_4032_2677_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg