news, latest-news,

Garvoc district residents will be hosting their annual Royal Children's Hospital Good Friday Appeal goods and services auction on Sunday, April 10. Last year the event raised just short of a stunning $21,000 after a return from a COVID-enforced break. Organising committee spokesman Adam Bellman said this year's goods and services auction would celebrate the 91st anniversary of the Good Friday Appeal. "The event has been moved from its traditional date of the Wednesday before Good Friday, to the Sunday before to allow for a family friendly and COVID safe event," he said. "A barbecue will start at midday, with hammer time at the auction a sharp 1pm at the Garvoc Community Hub, 4 Farrell Street in Garvoc. "Gun auctioneers and local personalities Tim Healy and Jack Kelly, who have volunteered their time to auction items every year since the early 1990s, will return this year to add their usual flair to the great atmosphere." Mr Bellman said the auction traditionally attracted a large crowd, raising more than $18,000 for the appeal in 2019 and a tin shake in 2020 still raised $2500. "The hotly contested jar of Tinki Bellman's yo-yo biscuits will again be up for auction, which have sold for more than $450 in previous years," he said. "It promises to be a very enjoyable day and for those who haven't experienced this truly community event, do yourself a favour and pop in for a look. It's for an outstanding cause." All donations are welcome and businesses who would like to donate goods or services can send a text to 0439 464518 or visit the Garvoc District Residents Incorporated Facebook page for more information. IN OTHER NEWS Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content: Now just one tap with our new app: Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with The Standard:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/4MhkJ8SfhCqb4cUfcgRRmJ/4fbc4cf7-7385-42f9-9cde-1ecad8a00537.jpg/r0_1424_3456_3377_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg