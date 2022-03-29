POLICE are appealing for public assistance to help locate Abbey Chilcott, who frequents the Warrnambool area. The 34-year-old is wanted on warrant for alleged burglary and theft offences. "Investigators have released an image of Chilcott in the hope someone may have information on her current whereabouts," a police statement said. Anyone who sights Chilcott, or has information about her whereabouts, is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or make a confidential report at www.crimestoppersvic.com.au. IN OTHER NEWS Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content: Now just one tap with our new app: Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with The Standard: Have you signed up to The Standard's daily newsletter and breaking news emails? You can register below and make sure you are up to date with everything that's happening in the south-west.

