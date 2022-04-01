news, latest-news,

Giant pumpkins have taken over one Terang school as a new initiative helps to foster healthy habits and plant the seeds of community spirit. After 18 months of waiting, children from St Thomas' Terang were all smiles as they finally harvested their Musquee De Provence and Rouge Vif D'Etampes pumpkins. Principal Matt Uzkuraitis said the new addition to the curriculum was all about helping to teach children valuable skills and encouraging a sense of community. "It's got a good community feel about it," Mr Uzkuraitis said. "We wanted a school and also family partnership and obviously in the last couple of years that's been missing with the COVID-19 pandemic. "This has been a great way to have both parents and kids involved. Monica Heffernan has been one of the lead parents and has been wonderful in organising what the kids do each week - It's half an hour a week. "The produce we get from it gets handed out to the parents and we sell as much of it as we can as well - anything we make gets given to the local charities too to help out." IN OTHER NEWS He said it was a full school effort with parents, teachers and the wider community involved. "Children from prep to year six get involved," Mr Uzkuraitis said. "We try to make sure the parents are there to help out and it's great for the kids because they learn about what grows in different seasons. "There's that curriculum link, but it's also just important with that school and parent partnership."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/134792786/9bb022e2-42f6-49fe-97a5-bff8a6a10ecd.jpg/r0_430_4536_2993_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg