THE Main Break podcast is back for another football and netball season. Sports journalists Nick Ansell, Meg Saultry, Nick Creely and Justine McCullagh-Beasy sit down to talk about the Hampden and Warrnambool and District league competitions ahead of Saturday's opening round. They discuss the premiership contenders, big improvements and off-season movement as clubs look to savour the first full season since 2019. You can listen to the podcast here: Have you signed up to The Standard's daily newsletter and breaking news emails? You can register below and make sure you are up to date with everything that's happening in the south-west.

