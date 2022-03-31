news, latest-news,

A female complainant says a crossbow arrow pierced all the way through her finger during an aggravated burglary at a Coleraine property last year. The woman gave evidence in a committal hearing in Warrnambool Magistrates Court on Tuesday. Coleraine's Troy Wade, 34, appeared in the court via video-link charged with the aggravated burglary, as well as armed robbery, recklessly causing injury and stealing a mobile phone and sim card. The woman told the court she observed the man, who was known to her, in the window of the property on the night of the alleged offending and thought "great, hear we go". She said the man waved around what she believed to be a crossbow arrow before making a stabbing motion. She said the item pierced her skin all the way through her finger, leaving a scar. The complainant said she had previously observed the instrument at the accused man's property. She said she didn't seek medical treatment but attended to the wound herself. The woman said the man was in the house for "literally a few minutes". She agreed she and the other occupants of the house were drinking alcohol for several hours in the lead up to the alleged offending. The court heard the woman's phone and sim card were stolen during the alleged burglary. Warrnambool police Detective Senior Constable Robert Wilson said the metal item was later located in a fireplace and seized from the property He agreed it looked like a needle, with an eyelet and a pointy end, that it was covered in ash and had elements of rust. Detective Senior Constable Wilson said he hadn't conducted investigations into whether the item was an arrow or a needle but was familiar with the item, which he said looked like a butcher's needle. He said a still photo of the complaint's injury was taken from digitally recorded evidence and provided to a medical professional. The court heard a medical report revealed there was a mark on the complaint's skin which could have been the result of an injury or other causes, such as a dermatological reaction. The detective said there was "quite a delay" in the time of the incident, the complainant's statement and his knowledge of the alleged offending. He said the injury was more than a scratch and that a better photo would have assisted the investigation but it wasn't available. Paul Kounnas, representing Mr Wade, told the court it was an "interesting matter" where there was very little corroboration of the complainant's evidence. He said a major issue was whether or not the man had permission to enter the property. Magistrate John Lesser said there were triable issues and committed the man to stand trial. Mr Wade pleaded not guilty to the charges and is expected to face a seven-day trial in the Warrnambool County Court in April.

