news, latest-news,

WELCOME to The Standard's live blog from the Hampden league's opening round. Reporters Meg Saultry and Justine McCullagh-Beasy will be on the sidelines as teams dust off their pre-season cobwebs and unveil new recruits. New coach Dan Casey will oversee his first game at Cobden's helm when it welcomes South Warrnambool, while Port Fairy hosts flag favourite North Warrnambool Eagles at Gardens Oval. Warrnambool will play Portland in the first match at the newly-redeveloped Reid Oval. The remaining two matches - between Koroit and Hamilton Kangaroos and Camperdown and Terang Mortlake - have later start times as they're Super Saturday fixtures. You can follow the live blog here: Have you signed up to The Standard's daily newsletter and breaking news emails? You can register below and make sure you are up to date with everything that's happening in the south-west.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/justine.mc%40fairfaxmedia.com.au/9ce6d776-95d8-47e7-8915-26df322464da.jpg/r6_0_2394_1349_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg