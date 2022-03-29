whats-on,

Could Amy Shark's Warrnambool show beat record-breaking ticket sales for Paul's Kelly's two recent shows at Lighthouse Theatre? Today the award-winning Australian singer-songwriter announced her biggest tour yet, with shows only in regional areas, including a stop in Warrnambool. She performs at Lighthouse Theatre on July 19, with tickets going on sale from 10am tomorrow. Lighthouse Theatre Warrnambool acting service manager Amanda Kenneally told The Standard the venue anticipated a "very big" morning of ticket sales and the chance to sell out. "Who knows whether she can break Paul Kelly's record of 18 minutes to the general public," Ms Kenneally said. Kelly performed in Warrnambool last week. IN OTHER NEWS Shark's national tour takes her to more than 40 towns and cities across all states and territories from May through to August. The musician is known for hits I Said Hi and Everybody Rise. She scored nine nominations at the 2018 ARIA Awards and four wins, including Album Of The Year, Best Female Artist and Best Pop Release. The tour follows the wrapping up of her major-city arena tour. Ms Kenneally said it felt pretty good to have the artist perform at the venue. "We have a state-of-the-art facility that recently had upgrades to its sound and light system," she said. "We're hot competition at the moment, being able to secure Paul Kelly (with two sell out shows), Human Nature (doing two shows in May) and now Amy Shark." 'We're excited to be able to secure such a big artist but we're also in a a really lucky space because we're the only performing arts centre between Geelong, Mount Gambier and Ballarat." Ms Keneally said there was no indication a second show would be announced if the first sold out. The capacity is 583 seats. Tickets are $91.50 per person, or if purchased at the door $95. Tickets can be purchased on Lighthouse Theatre's website at 10am on Wednesday, and at the box office from 11.30am. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/154914734/4930406a-9cf5-4278-b196-4d11a6e3ad6c.jpg/r0_276_5193_3210_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg