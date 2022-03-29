whats-on,

ARIA-award-winning Australian singer-songwriter Amy Shark's Warrnambool show has sold out. A second show will not be announced. The artist announced a 42-date national See U Somewhere Australia tour of regional towns and cities on Tuesday, with tickets for her Warrnambool show going on sale on Wednesday morning at 10am. She performs at Lighthouse Theatre on July 19. Lighthouse Theatre Warrnambool acting service manager Amanda Kenneally told The Standard the venue anticipated a "very big" morning of ticket sales and the chance to sell out. "Who knows whether she can break Paul Kelly's record of 18 minutes (when tickets were available) to the general public," Ms Kenneally said on Tuesday. Kelly performed in Warrnambool on March 24 and 25. Ms Kenneally said the majority of tickets sold within 20 minutes, with a few single seat tickets taking a further 10 minutes to sell out the show. IN OTHER NEWS Shark is known for hits I Said Hi and Everybody Rise. She scored nine nominations at the 2018 ARIA Awards and four wins, including Album Of The Year, Best Female Artist and Best Pop Release. The tour follows the wrapping up of her major-city arena tour. Ms Kenneally said it felt pretty good to have the artist perform at the venue. "We have a state-of-the-art facility that recently had upgrades to its sound and light system," she said. "We're hot competition at the moment, being able to secure Paul Kelly (with two sell out shows), Human Nature (doing two shows in May) and now Amy Shark." 'We're excited to be able to secure such a big artist but we're also in a a really lucky space because we're the only performing arts centre between Geelong, Mount Gambier and Ballarat." Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/154914734/bd345fe5-4100-4a34-87bf-06784c7060f3.jpg/r0_257_4492_2795_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg