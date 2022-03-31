news, latest-news,

TWO fighting fit teams are gearing up for their 2022 Murray to Moyne cycle relay ride this weekend to raise funds for the city's hospital. This will be the fifth time Graeme Wines has joined the Murray to Moyne ride as part of the Scrubbers and the Gasman team. The majority of the South West Healthcare team is made up of medics working in the operating theatres. This year Scrubbers and the Gasman will cycle the 384 kilometres between Echuca and Port Fairy to raise money for an $8600 ECG machine. The time taken to complete it will depend on the wind, Mr Wines explained. "The difference between a head wind and tail wind makes a bit of a difference," he said. "So we will probably leave Echuca at about nine in the morning and it will be about 10 o'clock at night when we get into Hamilton." Warrnambool College will cycle the 520 kilometre Mildura to Port Fairy leg for the hospital's pediatric unit. Their funds will go towards the emergency department's first pediatric transilluminator; a $2160 hand-held device that helps identify air and liquid-filled structures deep below the skin, such as a collapsed lung. Support crew member and team manager Lester Campbell has only missed a handful of the team's 32 attendances. "We began as the Warrnambool College team in 1990 and the Warrnambool College team sponsors us with transport and there are still staff members and ex-staff members involved," he said. Mr Lester knew Graham 'Woody' Woodrup who started the event. "Woody had records for long distance riding in the Guinness Book of Records for Australia," he said. "Woody set the challenge in the late 1980s that a group of women couldn't beat a group of men from Mildura to Port Fairy. "There were two teams and from that the Murray to Moyne grew. His challenge was to do it in 24 hours, the distance being 520 kilometers and you're doing a relay form. "That means if you want an enjoyable weekend you can't do it without getting out and training. Even 30 years ago when we were much younger, you still couldn't do it without some effort. "It's very long weekend if you're not fit. "My role this year is to encourage those that are slipping a bit, those that are the falling back to get involved. "Everybody will have their personal challenge in terms of the distance." The Murray To Moyne aims to raise funds for hospitals and health services throughout Victoria and Australia, and to continue Woody's dream of getting more people to realise the health and social benefits of riding a bike. Find out more here: murraytomoyne.com.au. IN OTHER NEWS Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/Kyra.Gillespie/94152dd8-79fc-4884-a2fd-cb3fec0ada19.jpg/r0_135_4155_2483_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg