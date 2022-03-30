news, latest-news,

Fire restrictions are set to begin lifting next week. For more municipalities, the fire danger period (FDP) can be declared as early as October, and remains in place until the fire danger lessens, which could be as late as May. The FDP is when Country Fire Authority restricts the use of fire in the community. Restrictions lift in the Warrnambool, Corangamite, Moyne, Southern Grampians and Colac-Otway local government area's with a date for Glenelg yet to be announced. Country Fire Authority District 5 assistant chief fire officer Richard Bourke said once lifted, ratepayers could conduct burn-offs during certain conditions. "They can do it when the wind speed is under 10km/h, by ensuing their burn off doesn't get out of control, and must be present at their burn off," Mr Bourke said. "They are held liable if it gets out of control and damages other people's property." Mr Bourke said burn-offs must always be registered. "If it's not registered, it means the brigade turns out unnecessarily, which is an inconvenience to our volunteers," Mr Bourke said. Mr Bourke said in these instances it was up to police whether the person would be fined. He said at private residences there were no restrictions for people using firewood, woodfire pizza ovens and fire pits. "The only thing people need to check is if there's any council by-laws of fires in their backyard," Mr Bourke said. He said when burning off a bonfire or pile of dead trees people needed to ensure there was no damage to neighbouring properties. Mr Bourke said the main thing people needed to do during burn-offs was to follow the regulations. "Notify their neighbours, check the weather forecast is suitable for that day and the next and make sure when burning off or setting a bonfire there is a fire break to burn off and protect what doesn't need to burn and have someone monitoring it," he said. "You can't just light it and leave it, that's irresponsible." The CFA declares the FDP for each municipality at different times in the lead up to the fire season, dependant on the amount of rain, grassland curing rate and other local conditions. Burn-offs can be registered online at the Fire Permits Victoria website, by phone through Emergency Services Telecommunications Authority on 1800 668 511 or by completing and emailing the Burn off Notification Form to burnoffs@esta.vic.gov.au.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/154914734/9b0e3312-dfca-4fdb-9d28-ca1afc73feef.jpg/r0_278_5472_3370_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg