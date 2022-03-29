news, latest-news,

IT'S been a tough couple of years working on the health frontline through the pandemic for Ilona Carson. She works at the South Western Centre Against Sexual Assault and said the nature of her work as a counsellor and advocate has been especially hard while working remotely. Thanks to the generosity of local Rotarians, frontline workers like Ms Carson can enjoy a coffee on the house. The combined Rotary Clubs of Warrnambool have generously donated $6000 of coffee cards for South West Healthcare staff to use across the region to thank them for their service. "It's been a terrible few years and it's so moving to see the community thinking of the healthcare workers affected," Ms Carson said. "The pandemic has affected the whole hospital, we've had to reshuffle teams and it's certainly had its challenges. We've had to split the teams because we're a 24-hour service and we need to make sure someone is available at all times. "We're all back as of Thursday and I can't wait to see everyone in person, not just over a screen. "We're so thankful for the Rotary, it's a huge gesture." SWH has matched the donation so its entire workforce across all of its campuses, in Warrnambool, Camperdown, Lismore, Macarthur, Portland and Hamilton, are recognised. Chief executive Craig Fraser said the act of generosity by the four Rotary Clubs was touching and appreciated. "So many of our team have given up holidays and leave to ensure that our health service could always respond to the pandemic whenever our community needed us, and we know that this has come at great personal sacrifice and cost," Mr Fraser said. "This meaningful gesture reminds us that our community, in return, really cares about what we do, and that we are all here to support each other." The idea started amid the COVID-19 outbreak in south-west Victoria across the Christmas period, which saw the region's medical workforce working around the clock to get thousands tested and supported through illness. Rotarian Matt Northeast said it was a token of appreciation to the hardworking team at SWH. "When we had that COVID-19 outbreak so many people were tested and the hospital was under so much pressure and a lot of nurses and staff were exhausted," Mr Northeast said. "We wanted show our appreciation of everything our first responders and medical team do for the community. "Coming out of lockdown a lot of the businesses have been struggle so we thought it would be a great idea to bring income back into the community as well as rewarding those workers."

