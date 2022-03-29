news, latest-news, Warrnambool, Gutsy, Wombat, Mural

Warrnambool artist Jimmi Buscombe has added to his famed 'Gutsy' mural in an act of solidarity for the people of war-torn Ukraine. Buscombe added the flag of Ukraine to the piece on Monday night, with the artist's three-dimensional life-like craft creating the illusion of the flagpole jutting out of a crack in the concrete alongside the little wombat. He painted the original mural under the Otway Road railway bridge in 2018 and it soon became a permanent fixture after his neighbour, former graffiti removalist Phil Hoye, decided to clear coat it without telling anyone. The wombat mural that went viral in a video is now a tourist attraction on Google Maps. Adding the bold blue and yellow felt like the right thing to do, said Buscombe. "Like most, I'm finding the news out of Ukraine horrible and shocking," the artist said. "I've been sad that I haven't been around in Warrnambool when events supporting Ukraine have been on, but I've been wanting to do something to express my support. "Drawing a flag on my mural of Gutsy the wombat is the most obvious and most impactful thing I can probably do." You can view Mr Buscombe's artwork on Facebook and Instagram. Buscombe specialises in highly detailed wildlife art, public art, mural and street art, integrating a range of methods and mediums including paint, ink and pastel to create stunningly life-like representations of his subjects. He has been commissioned by councils, clients and organisations both locally and internationally to create portraits, street art and public art of native wildlife, and private commissions.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/Kyra.Gillespie/80cffab8-d2eb-49e1-99bc-a826e06be24b.jpg/r0_1162_3024_2871_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg