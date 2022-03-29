news, latest-news,

A Warrnambool man has been remanded in custody after allegedly helping himself to a range of food at a service station and leaving without paying Police said the man went to a BP service station in Warrnambool about 3pm Monday and selected a number of items. They included a Nippy's ice strawberry drink, a bottle of water, packet of chips, cheezels, a sandwich and dim sims before he walked out without paying. Police were called and the man was soon after arrested. The man was found to already be on bail for causing criminal damage, was interviewed and subsequently charged with theft. He appeared briefly in Warrnambool Magistrates Court on Tuesday, did not apply for bail and was remanded in custody. He will appear in court again on May 12. IN OTHER NEWS Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content: Now just one tap with our new app: Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with The Standard:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/4MhkJ8SfhCqb4cUfcgRRmJ/80758f23-0488-44c5-a0ee-eecc1adf19e2.jpg/r3_3_1198_678_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg