Cudgee lifestyle property expected to fetch up to $1.3 million

Buyers looking for a lifestyle property will be hard pressed to find anything quite like a five-bedroom home at Cudgee. Built just three years ago by Warrnambool's OwenBuilt, it offers 51 squares of living on 5000-square-metres. Ray White Warrnambool director Fergus Torpy said the magnificent home was perfect for a large family, for someone wanting to downsize from large acreage or for someone wanting to work from home. The home, which boasts three bathrooms and a double sided Cheminees Phillipe fireplace, is being sold by expressions of interest. Mr Torpy said it had an expected price range of between $1.24 and $1.3 million. The kitchen is a chef's delight, with an 1100mm black Falcon Cooker and butler's pantry, while there is a three-bay garage and ducted gas heating. "We've had some good initial interest," Mr Torpy said. "The style is a mixture of Hamptons and provincial." Mr Torpy said there had been a number of inquiries from Melbourne buyers. "Lifestyle properties in our area have always been desirable and COVID has added to that," he said. "People who have been at home for extended periods of time are looking for some extra space. "There's also the backlog of building which is making existing homes more popular." Expressions of interest for the home will close on April 26.

