Two vehicles located at Dartmoor, one torched
Police want information after a $22,000 Audi was torched and a black LandCruiser dumped on the outskirts of Dartmoor.
Detective Acting Sergeant Jarrod Anderson, of the Portland police crime investigation unit, said the LandCruiser was dumped late Thursday night last week at Boyds Track, about 20 kilometres north-east of Dartmoor.
A second vehicle, a $22,000 Audi, was located on fire at 7am on Friday, also on the outskirts of Dartmoor.
"We believe the Audi was deliberately set on fire," he said.
"The LandCruiser was recovered after it was dumped. We understand that both vehicles were stolen from the Melbourne area."
Detective Acting Sergeant Anderson requested that anyone with information after the theft of either car contact the Portland police station on 55221500 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
The dumping and torching of the vehicles follow a vehicle being set on fire at Cavendish and another at Nelson in the past fortnight.
A Hamilton couple were charged in relation to the Cavendish offence while investigations are continuing into the other vehicles.
Crime scene officers have attended at each of the vehicles and processed the vehicles in the hunt for forensics.
