A paedophile priest who has been in prison since 1994 has fronted a Warrnambool court charged with more than 20 child sex assault offences. Gerald Ridsdale, 87, appeared in Warrnambool Magistrates Court on Monday via video-link from Hopkins Correctional Centre for a filing hearing. Detectives from the Victoria Police sexual crimes squad charged the man earlier this month with 24 offences as part of an investigation into a number of alleged historical sexual assaults in the south-west in the early 1980s. The charges include sexual penetration of a person aged between 10-16 and indecent assault. They relate to alleged incidents involving two male victims in Mortlake in 1981 and 1982. On Monday magistrate Peter Mellas ordered a hand-up brief to be served on Victoria Legal Aid by May 6. A hand-up brief contains witness statements and an accused's record of interview. Ridsdale is expected to face a committal mention hearing in the same court on June 17. The former Catholic priest has been in prison since 1994 for the abuse of more than 60 children spanning three decades. He was first assigned to a Ballarat parish in 1961 before he was moved to 10 different parishes in several communities, including Mortlake and Warrnambool, until the late 1980s. More to come. Affected by this story? There is help available. You can phone the South Western Centre Against Sexual Assault, on 5564 4144, or free-call the crisis care line 24 hours on 1800 806 292. Or phone Lifeline on 13 11 14, the Blue Knot Foundation on 1300 657 380, or Relationships Australia on 1300 364 277.

