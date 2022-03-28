Community digs deep to help south-west truck driver Michelle Pillar

news, latest-news,

Community members banded together on the weekend to raise a massive $14,500 for crash victim Michelle Pillar. But organisers want to hit the $15,000 mark to show their support to the former truck driver. Co-organiser Phil Liteart said Ms Pillar and her partner Louis Henry, who attended the day, were overwhelmed by the support shown by the community. The day featured a show and shine, live music, plenty of raffles, an auction and support from the Allansford Rec Committee, the Allansford Football and Netball Club and the Panmure/Allansford Cricket Club. Mr Liteart said the day was the brainchild of Allansford's Mike Quigley, who wanted to show his support to the couple. Nick How got on board and organised an impressive line-up of musicians for the day, Mr Liteart said. "It was a great day - we had over 200 cars enter," Mr Liteart said. "We raised $14,500 but we'd love to push it to the magic $15,000 so if there is any business or individual who wants to chuck a few bob in the hat, please get in contact with myself or Mick." Mr Liteart said Ms Pillar was incredibly grateful for the support she has received after she had both legs amputated following a truck rollover on a bridge in the Otways earlier this year. "When Michele and Louis left, the figure was up to just over $13,00 - she was so grateful." Mr Liteart said the couple was in good spirits on Sunday. "They were in good spirits and she was overwhelmed by the outcome," he said. Mr Liteart said he was pleased with the outcome of the day. "I'd just like to thank the Allansford community and other local car clubs," he said. To donate contact Mr Liteart on 0409 663 313 or Mr Quigley on 0409 140 097. IN OTHER NEWS Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content: Now just one tap with our new app: Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with The Standard:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/379mw9XPZ7UFRqmwjWhGKkr/d3b68d9c-d432-4d93-a677-43a7ed9536a2.jpg/r0_350_4990_3169_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg