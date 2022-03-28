news, latest-news,

PETERBOROUGH is hoping its round one upset victory is a sign of things to come. The Great Ocean Road-based side stunned pennant powerhouse Port Fairy on Sunday, winning 4-3 at home to send a statement to the six-team competition. Hamish Huffadine, who is a Melbourne pennant regular at Commonwealth, defeated Port Fairy Club Championship runner-up Matt Cameron first-up to set the tone. Port Fairy's Shane Gurnett defeated Andy Presnell at second but Peterborough held firm to see off the talent-packed side. Peterborough secretary Bob Hesketh said the triumph was the perfect way to start the season. "Playing at home always gives you that home ground advantage but I daresay the guys from Port Fairy have played here a number of times anyway," he said. "It was a good win. Too right (it was good to beat Port Fairy)." He said the match was played in good spirits and highlighted Gurnett's clash with Presnell as an example. He said the pair at one point were part-owners of a horse called Some Event. Hesketh said Peterborough would travel to Heywood next week, a 285-kilometre round trip in a bid to stretch their undefeated streak. In other results, Warrnambool defeated Heywood (4/3) and Hamilton defeated Portland (4/3). Heywood will host all matches on Sunday next week. Now just one tap with our new app: Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with The Standard:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/nicholas.ansell/4147feac-2069-4f83-921b-36389c8883eb.jpg/r2_234_3285_2089_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg