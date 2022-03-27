news, latest-news,

Port Campbell business owners hope the town's Crayfest will expand in years to come. For a second year, the town's seafood-inspired food festival teemed with local and international visitors, and gave residents and businesses a much-needed boost. Grassroots Deli Cafe owner Maria Gordon said the event was a great way to unite the community and celebrate the region's offerings. "It just brings everyone together and is all about supporting the local produce," she said. "The last couple of years have been really tough, especially for primary producers." This year, Crayfest also hosted music entertainment by local acts including Brigid McKinnon, Josh Taylor and Listzomania. Twelve Rocks Cafe and Beach Bar owner Mick Hunt said these attractions gave it potential to grow. "It's really created a niche for us," he said. "This could grow into something a little bit different with a few more things thrown into the mix. "By the look of the numbers [of visitors], I think it's worth putting the effort in." IN OTHER NEWS: Real Pizza, Pasta and Salad restaurant owner Kylie Treble said she was thrilled with the festival's return. "Crayfest really encapsulates a community feel. It's important to the town on several levels," she said. "It brings the community together from an organisational point of view, and from a business perspective, it's really good to have a lot of people around." Ms Treble said she hoped it would become a tradition and would support organisers in broadening the festival's scope. "We could perhaps introduce more of a whole weekend aspect," she said. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content: Now just one tap with our new app: Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with The Standard: Have you signed up to The Standard's daily newsletter and breaking news emails? You can register below and make sure you are up to date with everything that's happening in the south-west.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/160067095/1672a736-2041-45aa-add7-b3bfeca977b7.jpg/r472_1022_4759_3444_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg