Warrnambool father-son duo compete in CFA state championships

When Allan Woodhams agreed to compete alongside his son Tom at the CFA/Volunteer Fire Brigades Victoria urban championships, he knew he wouldn't break any records. But the 64-year-old, who has been a volunteer firefighter for more than four decades, was happy to pull on the gear to compete for the Warrnambool Fire Brigade. Warrnambool took a smaller than usual team, but its members were happy to secure a fourth in a truck event. Allan, who is usually a judge at the championships, said he had a great time. "When Tom asked I said 'only if I don't have to run all the way down the track - only the short ones'," he joked. Warm ups before each event and a generous coat of deep heat ensured he got through the events, which he admitted were more suited to people with a few less years on their belt. "I knew I wouldn't be fast, but I enjoyed every minute of it," Allan said. He said it would be at least a decade before he has competed at the championships, which are a tradition for a number of the Woodhams family members. Tom, the captain of the Warrnambool Fire Brigade, said there was less pressure on the team, due to its low numbers, which meant they were able to enjoy a laugh with each other. "This weekend was probably one of the most enjoyable," he said. "There was no expectation to win so we just thought 'let's relax and have a good time'." Tom, 33, has been a CFA volunteer since the age of 15. He said volunteering was rewarding and giving back was important to him. Tom said he also enjoyed the events that mimicked more traditional firefighting methods. Tom said it was disappointing the number of volunteers across Australia was on the decline. "It's harder and harder to get volunteers, but I love it - it becomes part of your life."

