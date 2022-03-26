news, latest-news,

The addition of three top-line players is expected to help Warrnambool Mermaids rebound from a shaky round two loss. Amy Wormald, Keele Hillas and Alana Strom are expected to suit up against Craigieburn Eagles at the Arc on Saturday night after missing the 65-51 loss to Camberwell Dragons. Mermaids coach Lee Primmer hopes the trio and a better shooting percentage can help his side return to the Big V winners' list. Poor shooting cost Warrnambool, which now has a 1-1 win-loss record, in its first home game of the season on Saturday night. In the third quarter it was restricted to just six points as easy lay-ups went begging. Primmer is confident the Mermaids, who will also be without promising player Cigi Lual due to a finger injury sustained at training for up to six weeks, can rectify their scoring woes. "We didn't buy a basket and they didn't miss a shot," he told The Standard post game. "We went through lay-ups at the rim and we reckon there could've been 20 or 30 points at the rim (we missed) and we missed nine foul shots. "Last week we shot the ball at 40 per cent - we're going to win every game at 40 per cent. "Tonight we didn't, we would've been lucky to shot it at 30 per cent. "I reckon it was around 25 per cent, it was terrible." Veteran Katie O'Keefe had 27 points in round one was limited to four points against Camberwell. Primmer said it was important the Mermaids shared the load. "This is what I have to be mindful of now - she is 39 and she did put in an enormous effort last week," he said. "Tonight she played 35 minutes. I don't know if we can continue to do that to her. When Amy Wormald comes back in, she's a similar type player." There were positives for the Mermaids. Boom recruit Olivia Fuller - fresh off an AFLW season with Geelong - was dominant on the glass, finishing with 12 rebounds (six offensive and six defensive). She top-scored with eight points. Emerging teenager Matilda Sewell was classy during her 14 minutes on the floor, scoring six points, and emerging guard Mia Mills "tried hard". "Our best is going to be very, very exciting," Primmer said. "Tonight we got a little bit of hope and a lot of disappointing basketball but there was patches of something that was okay." Have you signed up to The Standard's daily newsletter and breaking news emails? You can register below and make sure you are up to date with everything that's happening in the south-west.

