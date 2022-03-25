news, latest-news, sport, football, vfl

Hamilton Kangaroos export Tom Feely is set to make his VFL debut on Saturday at GMHBA Stadium against Essendon, named on Geelong's interchange bench. The smooth-moving utility will tackle the Bombers as he looks to make a name for himself in the state-league in Victoria after a previous stint with Glenelg in the SANFL. He was named in the Cats' VFL leadership group this week and will be a key part of the side. Feely - a proud product of the Kangaroos in the Hampden league - is currently based in Geelong and listed with Leopold Lions in the Geelong Football Netball League. Kangaroos coach Hamish Waldron told The Standard it was just reward for all the work the mature-age prospect had put in over the years, including with injury setbacks. MORE SPORT: "It's a really good achievement. He's put in a lot of hard work. He went down there last year and sort of broke down, hurt his shoulder," he said. "He played some good practice games and hurt his shoulder in the Geelong Football League for Leopold. "He's come back and got himself really fit. I get on really well with him because we're family friends. "He grew up next to my nan's house." Another fellow Hamilton export, Koroit's Josh Chatfield, also made his VFL debut for Footscray on Friday afternoon against Sydney. The Ballarat-based footballer signed with the Dogs over the off-season after impressing through pre-season.

