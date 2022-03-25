'Something to behold': Roosters ready for passionate crowds at Bomberland

news, latest-news,

HARRY Lee knows what to expect at Cobden. Passionate crowds, contested footy and a team which feeds off its home support. While the Bombers are in a rebuilding phase, the South Warrnambool defender is expecting a hard-fought round one encounter. The two clubs will meet at Cobden Recreation Reserve on Saturday week. "It's always hard up there. Like most teams down here when you play them at home, it's tough," Lee said. "The crowd, when they feed off the crowd, it's something to behold. It's always a good game though. "You're always excited to play it because it's going to be really physical and it usually brings out the best in you." Three recruits are pressing for round one selection. Jack Dye, Trent Williamson and Dylan Weir have all landed at the club through the summer and are in the mix. Lee, an electrician, said the trio "hadn't taken a backwards step". "They've slotted in perfectly on and off the field but then you've got some young fellas as well so I'm pretty excited to see what they can actually do," he said. "Jed Henderson, he's a young one really to watch out for. He's just taken his game to the next level." South Warrnambool will play a practice match against Ballarat league club Lake Wendouree on Saturday in a bid to fine-tune for the season proper the following week. Lee said the Lakers would provide a tough challenge given the strength of the Ballarat competition. He said the Roosters were still looking to build their contested ball craft and hoped to see the fruits of their labour across the pre-season on Saturday.

