RESIDENTS living with a disability given the opportunity to live independently in Warrnambool have finally been able to celebrate the milestone. Banksia House Warrnambool had an official launch and housewarming on Thursday, giving the four residents' family and those involved in the build the opportunity to tour the specialist accommodation. Julie-Ann Miller, Daryl Ross, Ken Watts and Nicole White moved into the house, specifically designed to cater to the needs of its residents, in August. Warrnambool City Council councillor Vicki Jellie presented a speech on the day. "This custom-built home looks like any other house in the street and allows its residents to live as independently as possible," she said. "Congrats to all involved to making this dream come true." IN OTHER NEWS Co-director of Accessible Projects, one of the companies behind the project, Will Hodgart said it took two years to complete. "It was a long process as there was a lot in the design of the house, which the residents have lived in for about eight months now," Mr Hodgart said. "There was a lot involved in it." Mr Hodgart said it was amazing to open the house for others to see. "The end product with the the tenants living in here and being happy is what it's all about," he said. "It's a super proud moment for us and it's just very exciting to see them have a home now." Mr Hodgart said the residents did their own cooking and laundry and "everything else" with assistance. Each bedroom also has an ensuite. "It's the same day-to-day life as you and I would have," he said. The home was built by Bryan and Petersen Quality Builders. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content: Now just one tap with our new app: Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with The Standard: Have you signed up to The Standard's daily newsletter and breaking news emails? You can register below and make sure you are up to date with everything that's happening in the south-west.

