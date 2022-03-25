news, latest-news, sport, basketball, big v

Warrnambool Seahawks player-coach Alex Gynes says his group is desperate to atone for its disappointing round one loss when the side takes to the court this Saturday night at home. The Big V Seahawks lost 72-48 to Melbourne University in round one, and Gynes - who missed the game due to COVID-19 isolation requirements - said the group was determined to put the game in the memory bank and fuel a more competitive performance against Warrandyte. "We've had a good few sessions on the track this week and we're all pretty positive, but it was a really disappointing loss," he told The Standard. "We took plenty of learnings, so we'll go into this weekend with a pretty positive attitude. We feel good." Gynes is locked in for his first game of the season on Saturday night and said the group was looking for rapid improvement in a few areas. "Our focus is sharing the ball and getting a lot of ball movement, which we did do last week but the next step is to be positive with and do it with a purpose," he said. "We want to be aggressive with the ball and look to have an attacking mindset, so there's a lot of lessons in that area. "We also need to knuckle down defensively on containment, boxing out and rebounding. "If we do that it'll put us in pretty good stead I think." MORE SPORT: The former Sydney Kings rookie said Warrandyte provided a unique challenge for his group this weekend. "The core group of Warrandyte has played together for a long time, so they're a solid outfit," he said. "They want it to be a grind, low-scoring kind of game, a bit slow-paced. "They're a team that plays hard and within their limitations and doesn't make a lot of mistakes, so we'll have to be the aggressors and run out a bit and force them into turnovers and some mistakes." With the Seahawks' first home appearance for the season this Saturday, Gynes said bringing the crowd back to The Arc would lift the side. "Everyone's excited, it's very important to play at home," he said. "We've got the best crowds, the best support in our league and to play in front of family and friends again is really exciting. "It takes it to the next level for the group, especially considering the last few years with restrictions. "We simply can't wait and looking forward to it, and it's our sponsors night too so it'll be a big night. "We wouldn't have a team without all of sponsors and supporters." The Seahawks tip-off at 7.30pm, with the Mermaids set to take on Camberwell at 5.30pm, as the side looks for a second consecutive win. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content: Now just one tap with our new app: Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with The Standard: Have you signed up to The Standard's daily newsletter and breaking news emails? You can register below and make sure you are up to date with everything that's happening in the south-west.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/157463791/daa4df96-3c8f-4147-8af9-255364d17aea.jpg/r0_265_5212_3210_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg