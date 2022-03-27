news, latest-news,

Warrnambool City Council is considering applyling for funding for a number of airport upgrades. A council spokesman said the council was looking into lodging a submission for the latest round of Regional Airports Program funding. Council is considering lodging a funding application to undertake several projects described in the airport development plan. These include a new taxiway, extended aircraft parking areas, taxiway and apron pavement strengthening. These works are considered high priority and will ensure the functionality of the airport. The spokesman said these works would need to be completed before a major revamp could begin. "A long-term goal of an extension to the main runway and pavement strengthening is included in the development plan, but the aforementioned works need to take place in order for the airport to be able to accommodate larger aircraft on an extended runway," he said. Member for Wannon Dan Tehan announced on Friday funding of $29 million is on offer for regional airports. Mr Tehan said delivering funding for safety and accessibility works at regional airports would have both immediate and long-term benefits for local communities. "Aviation forms the backbone of our way of life and our economies, which is why I am proud to see we are delivering more funding to ensure our regions are better and more safely connected," Mr Tehan said. "This funding will ensure we continue to get our world-renowned goods to markets, locals to where they need to be, and medical and other supplies in - while providing a short-term boost to regional jobs and cash flow during construction works. "I encourage airports and aerodromes in Wannon to consider applying for funding that will make a real difference for their operations, their workers and our communities." The funding is part of the Regional Airports Program. In previous rounds the Great Ocean Road Airport received funding for an upgrade and Portland Airport received funding for runway resealing. Late last year Warrnambool councillor Max Taylor said it would be great for the Warrnambool Airport to have its main runway lengthened and hopefully it would happen in the near future. "Maybe one day down the track we can have regular flights to Sydney and Adelaide and it will be great for the city of Warrnambool," he said. A runway upgrade could cost as much as $10 million. Cr Taylor pointed to the success of a runway extension at Bendigo to cater for larger planes. "They now have a direct flight to Sydney on a regular basis, so I can visualise with the lengthening of Warrnambool's main airport strip that we'll be able to have larger planes come in and land and it will certainly increase our tourism," he said. At the time airport advisory committee chair Stephen Lucas said the council was working towards making a bid for government funding to upgrade the runway.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/379mw9XPZ7UFRqmwjWhGKkr/439cf470-b388-4b3c-8e05-5da3b9d90dae.jpg/r0_244_4802_2957_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg