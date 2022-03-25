news, latest-news,

Hutchins will don red and blue in 2022, stepping up from Warrnambool and District league outfit Kolora-Noorat. Hutchins was one of the Power's brightest sparks in 2021, providing x-factor in the forward 50 and booting 40 majors from just 13 games. He was originally going to play at North Warrnambool Eagles, unveiled as a recruit in October, but has opted to stay closer to home. Bloods coach Ben Kenna said Hutchins was one of several young players expected to hold roles in his senior side. "He's trained well and looks like he'll have a strong season," Kenna said. "We'll mainly have players coming up from below mainly and there might be a couple of other players who have a bit more commitment to training." Chris Baxter and Ryan O'Connor have departed to Kolora-Noorat as Terang Mortlake's major exits.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/nicholas.ansell/559bbd2c-046a-4f88-b925-d77b413002eb.jpg/r0_199_3424_2134_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg