The staff at Moyne Health Services' Moyneyana House have been recognised for their extraordinary dedication throughout the pandemic, receiving a prestigious national award from the Port Fairy Belfast Lions Club. Local Lions Club members presented the James D Richardson Award to staff on Thursday, along with a pair of grateful residents. The award, named for the first international director of the Australian Lions Club, is only bestowed in special circumstances to honour extraordinary dedication by an individual or group. PFBLC vice president Neil Hedger said it was richly deserved. "It's one of the highest awards the Lions Club gives out, but the staff at Moyneyana House really go the extra mile," he said. The award required a $500 donation from the local club to the Australian Lions Club and local members were only too happy to raise the necessary funds. MHS interim chief executive Katherina Redford said the award was "pretty special" for staff. "It is just great for the community to recognise the efforts of our workers," she said. "So much of the happiness of our residents depends on the amazing social interaction our staff provide." Care services general manager Ingrid Wynd said the past two years had been incredibly difficult for staff and residents. Staff battled long hours, while residents dealt with the social isolation that came with repeated COVID-19 lockdowns. "The staff knew the residents were doing it tough and that social isolation was really difficult with family not being able to visit. Our staff really became their family," she said. Ms Wynd said the challenges had made the Moyneyana House community closer together. "Adversity has brought out the best in everyone, it's reinforced the strength of the team and the relationships between staff and residents," she said.

