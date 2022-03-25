news, latest-news, House of the Week, Warrnambool property

There's captivating charm, unique character and loads of surprises in this lovely weatherboard home, located in the heart of Warrnambool. Sure to impress and delight, the house has been faithfully extended and renovated, providing all the convenience of a modern home while retaining the embellishments of a bygone era; decorative plaster work, leadlight features and mantel pieces have all been restored. The main level houses spacious, light-filled informal living, incorporating a beautiful provincial kitchen with an island bench, dishwasher, electric cooking and pantry. The kitchen looks out over the backyard, while the casual dining area and lounge complete this relaxed living zone. An oversized master bedroom overlooks the established front garden's trees, standard roses and box hedging, providing for a peaceful outlook when you open the plantation shutters each morning. With a lovely ensuite bathroom and built-in robes made from quality cabinetry, this is sure to become your sanctuary. The large second and third bedrooms are tucked away in a quiet location. They also have built-in robes and plantation shutters, and are serviced by the family bathroom. The well-designed laundry is located off the kitchen, making it a breeze to use at any hour, as it's away from the bedrooms, with easy access to the backyard. Oak floors flow through the spacious formal entry and arched hall, which houses the foldaway stairs to the fabulous children's zone or office in the gabbled roof space. This also provides ample storage options and has skylight windows to catch the sun. Another option is to utilise this space is as a fourth bedroom - priceless for an older child or a getaway for your guests. From the living area you can step through French doors into the well-maintained, low maintenance garden and paved outdoor living area. There's a wood fire and plenty of built-in seating to enjoy family get-togethers and relaxed entertaining. The rear yard is north-facing, enclosed and a great area for children to play safely. There's room for storing a car, toys and tools in the carport, with a secure roller door and room in the long driveway to store additional vehicles, or perhaps play one-on-one basketball. There is absolutely nothing left to do but simply settle in, and enjoy a warm and refined living environment that exudes a sense of home. Close to the vibrant CBD, shopping, services, restaurants and cafes are only a stroll away, with a choice of private and public schools also within walking distance. Warrnambool Botanic Gardens, hospitals and the V/Line train to Melbourne are also located nearby.

