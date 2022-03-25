news, latest-news,

A painting by a Warrnambool artist inspired by a book has taken out an inaugural art competition. Caroline Healey's Swimming was selected from more than 100 entries across Australia in the Queenscliff Art Prize. Healey is a landscape painter specialising in acrylics, watercolour and pen. "I feel truly honoured to win this great Australian prize," Healey said. "So many amazing artworks were entered and so many mediums - photography, print making and digital. "I was especially impressed by the Indigenous entries. I can't quite believe I won." IN OTHER NEWS: Listen to our wrap of the 2022 Port Fairy Folk Festival: Healey said the work, which depicted two women swimming was created for a national competition held at Blarney Books and Art in Port Fairy, where each artist was allocated a different book to base their piece on. "The book that inspired Swimming is Cherry Beach by Laura McPhee-Browne," Healey said. "The two female protagonists have a complicated symbiotic relationship. "Water and swimming is a major theme, every chapter is named after a water feature." The original painting was 90x120cm and was acrylic on canvas. The painting sold to a customer in Singapore before the exhibition opened. Swimming, alongside the other entries can be viewed on the historic Queenscliff Pier until the end of April. A selection of the artworks will also be exhibited at selected wineries across Australia in Victoria, New South Wales and South Australia for 12 months. Ferne Millen took out the portrait photography category with her piece featuring Killarney musician Shane Howard. Originally from the United Kingdom, Healey moved to Warrnambool eight years, becoming an Australian citizen in 2021. Healey said her art career had developed since moving "to this beautiful part of Australia", drawing inspiration from her immediate surroundings. Healey has won several art prizes and her work has been included in several exhibitions, including at The F Project in Warrnambool. To see more of her work search for Caroline Healey Art on Facebook and Instagram.

