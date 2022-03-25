news, latest-news,

UPS and downs are part and parcel of having a young side - just ask Camperdown. The Magpies know they have some of the Hampden league's brightest kids but aren't expecting miracles week-in, week-out as they vie for anther top-five finish. The Magpies have had several off-season departures - former captain Matt Field, Riley Arnold, Billy Arnold, Will Rowbottom, Fraser Lucas, Jack Williams and Jason Robinson among them - but hope their commitment to blooding youth over the past couple of seasons pays dividends. The club has retained spearhead Sam Gordon, classy midfielder Cam Spence and former Western Jets wingman Judah Dundon and will call upon its experienced core to help its youth settle at senior level. "We're impressed with (the kids). Obviously we've lost a lot. But we're probably lucky we've blooded these guys over the past couple of seasons," coach Neville Swayn told The Standard. "It's funny, they've done about four pre-seasons now but they've only played up to about 20 games (due to COVID-19). "They've been around a long time and they've been in the system but they haven't had a lot of games but I'm glad we brought them in when we did when they're 17 or 18. Now they're 19 or 20 and we reckon they're ready to go." But Swayn said progression would take time as the youth adjusted to the rigours of a full season. He said while some short-term pain might be on the cards, long-term it'd be beneficial for the club. "We've seen that in practice matches already," he laughed. "We had a practice match a couple of weeks ago and thought 'right, we've got a bit of work to do'. Then they came out the next week and thought 'right, we're on the right track'. "We had one this past Sunday and thought 'we still have work to do'. So we're going to find that with a lot of kids. I reckon our average age would've been around 20 on Sunday." Swayn said the club had left no stone unturned to add to its list but had found the recruiting environment "really hard". "That balance to try to bring people into our league and the travel and that sort of thing," he said. "We've still got guys who are unsure because of what's happened over the past few years. "That's fine, but you've just got to take your time with it. It could be one of those years where players might get itchy when it starts and you might look at them for the second half of the year. "That's not a bad thing when it's a long year and you've got a young list and grounds get heavy as ours do (down this way)."

