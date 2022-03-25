news, latest-news,

Footage of two intruders stealing alcohol at Proudfoots By The River has been publicly released in an effort to identify the offenders. Detective Senior Constable Craig Wastell, of the Warrnambool police crime investigation unit, said the man and woman went to the business twice in the early hours of Friday last week. He said the offenders had not as yet been identified. "The footage shows them at the business about 1am and they then return at almost 3am and gain entry," he said. "By this stage the woman is seen wearing a backpack. "They have gained entry to the premises, gone directly to the bar area and taken bottles of alcohol. "The first time they didn't gain entry but then returned with a backpack and committed the offences. "The stolen alcohol is worth about $800." The footage can be seen here Anyone with information is requested to contact the CIU on 5560 1156 or make a report to Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/4MhkJ8SfhCqb4cUfcgRRmJ/28fbf982-ce08-4870-aead-883f9ceedc50.jpg/r26_0_1019_561_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg