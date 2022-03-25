news, latest-news,

UPDATE, Friday, 12.20pm: A Warrnambool man arrested with a large range of suspected stolen jewellery has been remanded in custody until May 2. John Boffa, 58, previously of Mortlake Road, in Warrnambool, applied for bail in the Warrnambool Magistrates Court on Thursday and that hearing continued on Friday in Geelong court. A magistrate found there were no exceptional circumstances which allowed Mr Boffa to be granted bail. Warrnambool police divisional tasking unit Senior Constable Robert McKinley told the court that in the past Mr Boffa was charged with offences after a handgun was found in a vacuum cleaner and a community corrections order was imposed. He said the accused was a long-term intravenous drug user who's history included trafficking drugs and firearm offences and serving prison sentences. Mr Boffa was also served with a firearm prohibition order on April 1 last year. The police officer said Mr Boffa was arrested in August last year with a large range of suspected stolen jewellery, a fuel card and cannabis in his possession. A witness has since identified some of the jewellery as being stolen from her in 2018. In September Mr Hoffa was intercepted in a vehicle and found to be in possession of cannabis. The court heard that on Wednesday this week police executed a search warrant at a Gay Street address in Warrnambool in relation to the firearms prohibition order. During the search officers found a bag containing watches, watch parts, 17 rings, three necklaces as well as brooches and bracelets. There were personal cards, including driver's licences and Medicare cards, relating to six different people. There were also 75 collectable stamps. Mr Boffa claims to have told the police officers that the items were his life's savings. Senior Constable McKinley claimed Mr Boffa was a career criminal, he had no fixed address and he was not sure there were any satisfactory bail conditions that would reduce the likelihood of Mr Boffa reoffending. Mr Boffa has 32 pages of criminal history, is currently on a CCO which was imposed in August last year and has previously served jail terms up to 10 months. Earlier: A Warrnambool man will be back in court on Friday trying to get bail after allegedly being found with a large quantity of gold jewellery. John Boffa, 58, previous of Mortlake Road, Warrnambool, appeared in the Warrnambool Magistrates Court late on Thursday. His bail application hearing was adjourned part-heard by magistrate Nunzio La Rosa until today so Mr Boffa could source suitable accommodation. Mr Boffa has been charged with dealing in property suspected of being the proceeds of crime. Police will allege he had 22 items of gold jewellery in his possession. He is already on bail for possessing cannabis and dealing in the suspected proceeds of crime. Police prosecutors will oppose bail saying Mr Boffa is an unacceptable risk of continuing to offend and that he has to meet the standard of showing exceptional circumstances to be granted bail.

