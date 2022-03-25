news, latest-news,

A Warrnambool man will be back in court on Friday trying to get bail after allegedly being found with a large quantity of gold jewellery. John Boffa, 58, previous of Mortlake Road, Warrnambool, appeared in the Warrnambool Magistrates Court late on Thursday. His bail application hearing was adjourned part-heard by magistrate Nunzio La Rosa until today so Mr Boffa could source suitable accommodation. Mr Boffa has been charged with dealing in property suspected of being the proceeds of crime. Police will allege he had 22 items of gold jewellery in his possession. He is already on bail for possessing cannabis and dealing in the suspected proceeds of crime. Police prosecutors will oppose bail saying Mr Boffa is an unacceptable risk of continuing to offend and that he has to meet the standard of showing exceptional circumstances to be granted bail.

