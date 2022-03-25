news, latest-news,

We are in for a sunny weekend before milder weather sets in next week. Today across the south-west will be partly cloudy, with light winds, the chance of fog early this morning and daytime maximum temperatures in the low 20s. Ararat is expecting 22 and Cape Otway 19 but the rest of us can expect 20 or 21 degrees. There's a slight (20 per cent) chance of a light shower in the morning near the Otways and in the south-west coastal fringe. A high pressure system over the Bight extends a ridge eastward across southern Victoria. The high is forecast to move east, approaching southwestern Victoria late on Friday with the ridge extending south-eastward towards the Tasman Sea. During Saturday the high is expected to move over the Tasman Sea, establishing a warmer north-easterly flow across Victoria which will continue on Sunday as a low pressure trough and cold front cross the Southern Ocean. The trough is forecast to cross Victoria on Monday as a new high develops south of the Bight. Overnight temperatures will fall to around 10 with Saturday mostly sunny and daytime temperatures reaching the low to mid 20s. Sunday will be sunny with temperatures peaking at up to 30 around the region. Monday and Tuesday will be about 20, before Wednesday and Thursday are back in the teens.

